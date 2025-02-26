Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Mark S. Shapiro Sells 74,525 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 74,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $2,238,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,181.08. The trade was a 25.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 3.5 %

EDR opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Endeavor Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,426,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.