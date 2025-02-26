Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Endeavor Group stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.74. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,513.48. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

