Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Ellington Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 90.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
EFC stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EFC
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ellington Financial
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Wall Street’s Most Wanted: 2 Highly Shorted Stocks Right Now
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Etsy Loses Its Meme Stock Shine – Is It Still a Buy?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Stanley Druckenmiller Bets Big on Airline Stocks – Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.