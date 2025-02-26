Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $402.95 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.