Elastic (ESTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESTC opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 187.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

