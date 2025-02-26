Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

