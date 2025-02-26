eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

eGain Price Performance

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 122,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.41. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $7.62.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of eGain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 171,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 16.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in eGain by 17.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

