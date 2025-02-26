Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

TEAF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.