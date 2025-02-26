eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%.

eBay Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 8,333,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,644.40. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

