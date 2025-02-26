eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,860 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in eBay by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,252 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $334,184.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,040.40. The trade was a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

