eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. eBay has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

eBay Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,869,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.18). eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

