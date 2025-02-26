Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.26. 135,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 165,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0508 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,598.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 128,605 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

