Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18 to $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.180-1.210 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEA

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DEA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 331,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darrell W. Crate purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,835.89. This represents a 6.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.