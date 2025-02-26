dYdX (DYDX) Price Hits $0.69 on Major Exchanges

dYdX (DYDX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, dYdX has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00000792 BTC on major exchanges. dYdX has a market cap of $89.73 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86,912.20 or 0.99404929 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85,783.51 or 0.98113993 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 268,669,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,537,703 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. dYdX’s official message board is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is a decentralised trading platform at the forefront of DeFi, renowned for introducing decentralised margin trading and derivatives, as well as pioneering flash loans and DEX aggregation in 2018. Built on a custom Layer-1 blockchain using the Cosmos SDK, dYdX delivers a professional-grade, fully decentralised trading experience featuring high leverage, deep liquidity, and low fees. Governed by the DYDX token, the platform is dedicated to creating a transparent, community-driven financial system. In November 2024, dYdX Unlimited launched, introducing instant market listings, the MegaVault liquidity engine, upgraded trading rewards, and lifetime affiliate commissions, setting new standards in decentralised trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.