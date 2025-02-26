Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dycom Industries also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

DY opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average is $184.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $74,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,005.03. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

