Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dycom Industries updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.500-1.730 EPS.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.38. 342,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,702. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Fritzsche sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $74,437.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,005.03. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.