Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 755,551 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.
Dutch Bros Stock Performance
Dutch Bros stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
