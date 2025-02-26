Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Travis Boersma Sells 755,551 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

