DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03, Zacks reports. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. DT Midstream updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.050-4.450 EPS.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 560,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $114.50.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.