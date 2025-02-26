Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.150-1.250 EPS.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,339. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

