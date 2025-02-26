Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0586 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF remained flat at $12.77 during trading on Wednesday. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.