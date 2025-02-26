Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Cut to C$20.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of D.UN opened at C$18.34 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.90 and a twelve month high of C$23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$299.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.42.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

