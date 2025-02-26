Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Dream Finders Homes worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 99.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 872.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 18.5 %

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.01. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $500,156.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

