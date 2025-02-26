DP Poland (LON:DPP) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11), with a volume of 404053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.85 ($0.11).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

DP Poland Stock Performance

DP Poland Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.56. The company has a market capitalization of £81.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.47.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

