DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $15.68. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 41,547 shares changing hands.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,298,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,851 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 235,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 22.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.