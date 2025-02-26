DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.61 and traded as high as $15.68. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 41,547 shares changing hands.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.