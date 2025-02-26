Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Buys $48,890.00 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 335,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

