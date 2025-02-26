Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Domo stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Domo has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $298.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $79.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Domo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Domo by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Domo by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Domo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

