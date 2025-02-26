DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 766,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145,449 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,598,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 565,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 257.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 425,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 306,712 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In related news, Director Geraldine M. Mcnamara sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $107,189.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at $50,287.04. This represents a 68.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

