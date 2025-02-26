DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.3% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $202.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.46.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

