DMKC Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DMKC Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000. Emerson Electric makes up about 2.0% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $96.62 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

