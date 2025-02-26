DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

DMC Global Trading Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DMC Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $19.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

