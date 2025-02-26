Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $20.66. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 9,111,389 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 550,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 247,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,817 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

