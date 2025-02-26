Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $45.85. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 3,255,087 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,845,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.