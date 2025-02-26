Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,717 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 22.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned 0.49% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

