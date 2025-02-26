Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Position Decreased by Financial Symmetry Inc

Financial Symmetry Inc decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 644,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,209,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

