Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE DDS opened at $457.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.91. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.57%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $9,155,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 3,989.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.