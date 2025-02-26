Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $21.63. 49,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 242,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNTH shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The stock has a market cap of $609.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNTH. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after acquiring an additional 363,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,085,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 136,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

