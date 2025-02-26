DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.42. DHI Group shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 150,324 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DHX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

DHI Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 239.74 and a beta of 1.11.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. DHI Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DHI Group

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,614.48. This represents a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,530 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Featured Articles

