Desjardins Issues Optimistic Estimate for TSE:REI Earnings

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.