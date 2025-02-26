Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Position Reduced by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519,665 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.08% of Denison Mines worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 124.8% during the third quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 10,140,540 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,574,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 499.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,127,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,790 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,292,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 963,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 6,560.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 802,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 789,979 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.75. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

