Denali Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.95, for a total transaction of $314,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,968,892.65. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. This represents a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,106 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $922.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,046.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $981.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

