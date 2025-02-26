Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for 0.7% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Hercules Capital worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

