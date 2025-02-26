Denali Advisors LLC Buys 62,900 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of WesBanco worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. FMR LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

WesBanco stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

