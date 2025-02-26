Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 744 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 25.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,642,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,934,000 after buying an additional 2,152,646 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2,723.4% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,890,000 after buying an additional 1,160,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,173,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,924,091,000 after buying an additional 635,726 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 270.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 466,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,553,000 after buying an additional 340,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 88.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 710,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,286,000 after buying an additional 333,209 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

