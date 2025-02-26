Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 18 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This trade represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.8 %

GS opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.42 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $613.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.