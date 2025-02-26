Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

NYSE CB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

