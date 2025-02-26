Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

