David Marshall Wright Sells 317 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $101.81. 2,808,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,323. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.30. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.92.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
