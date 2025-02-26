David Hugo Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $307,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,014.74. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Hugo Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $309,975.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $298,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

