DataHighway Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,830.65 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, DataHighway has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $1,830.65 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,213.77 or 1.00027363 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,774.10 or 0.99528821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.00785286 USD and is down -14.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $532.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

