Daner Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEO. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,103,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 630,137 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
